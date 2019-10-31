Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 31, 2019

Where a North Carolina statute authorized warrantless searches of post-release supervisees by a probation officer, the search of defendant’s apartment was not unlawful, even though his own supervision agreement only authorized warrantless searches of his residence by his assigned probation officer, because the statutory condition could not be changed. Background Javion Scott pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after having been ...

