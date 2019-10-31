Quantcast
Domestic Relations Equitable Distribution – Unvested Pension – Divorce Grounds (access required)

Domestic Relations Equitable Distribution – Unvested Pension – Divorce Grounds (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 31, 2019

The husband’s pension plan had not yet vested when the trial court issued its equitable distribution order, and there was conflicting evidence as to the lump-sum value of the pension; consequently, the family court should have awarded the wife a fraction of the pension plan, not an exact dollar amount. We affirm the family court’s decision, ...

