Insurance Civil Practice – Judicial Estoppel – Faulty Work

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 31, 2019

In a prior action, the plaintiff-project owner asserted that the defendant-contractor’s work was faulty; in the present action, the owner asserts that the defendant-insurer wrongly denied its claim under the faulty workmanship exclusion in their policy. Because the court did not accept the owner’s previous position, judicial estoppel does not apply to prohibit the owner ...

