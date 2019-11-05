Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Earning their stripes (access required)

Earning their stripes (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 5, 2019

  They all took different paths to get there, but five exceptional women have careers in law while serving their country. One grew up in a military family. One entered the military while competing in boxing, and another was motivated by the 9/11 attacks to serve her country. The Boxer Stephanie Wharen was featured in a 2015 South ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo