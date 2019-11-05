Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $1.76M in bad faith case (access required)

Jury awards $1.76M in bad faith case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 5, 2019

  A jury has awarded $1.76 million to an insurance company which alleged that another insurer bungled a personal injury lawsuit in South Carolina federal court, leading to a $3.76 million mid-trial settlement. The case began with an October 2014 wreck in Marlboro County in which a 61-year-old man and his wife were injured when a tractor-trailer ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo