McMaster digs in heels against 4th Circuit over abortion

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 5, 2019

Despite an opinion by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will continue to fight against taxpayer-funded abortions. In late October the appeals court ruled in favor of a U.S. District Court decision to grant a preliminary injunction that allows Planned Parenthood to provide care to Medicaid patients in ...

