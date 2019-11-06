Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bankruptcy reform offers relief to small businesses (access required)

Bankruptcy reform offers relief to small businesses (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 6, 2019

  Small businesses that are struggling to reorganize their debts may find it easier to get a fresh start thanks to changes to federal bankruptcy laws taking effect next year.  The Small Business Reorganization Act, which was signed into law in August with bipartisan support and takes effect in February 2020, creates a new subsection of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo