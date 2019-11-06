Quantcast
Complaint about trustees' lawyer didn't trigger no-contest clause (access required)

By: David Donovan November 6, 2019

  Squabbles over inheritances have been the grist for some of the most divisive family feuds imaginable. In hopes of forestalling such estrangements, a growing number of patriarchs and matriarchs have been inserting into their wills “no contest” clauses which dictate that any beneficiary who files a lawsuit challenging any part of the bequest automatically forfeits ...

