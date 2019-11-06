Lawyers in the News – October

Joseph J. Tierney Jr. and Christine K. Toporek have joined Rogers Townsend & Thomas in its Charleston office. Tierney joins the firm as a shareholder and leads its health care team. Toporek is special counsel in the Charleston office. They focus their work on professional liability, premises liability, regulatory, insurance defense, and other matters for clients including physicians, hospitals, nurses, veterinarians, and pharmacists.

Tatyana Ustimchuk has joined Harrison White as an associate in the firm’s Spartanburg office, where she will be a member of the firm’s family law team. Ustimchuk comes to the firm after having served as assistant solicitor in the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Richard “Christian” Capps has joined Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey in Greenville. Capps recently earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law and will be practicing civil litigation, criminal defense, and family law.