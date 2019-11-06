Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / What employers need to know about new overtime rules (access required)

What employers need to know about new overtime rules (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 6, 2019

BY DAVID EVETTE After more than two years of discussion and debate, new United States Department of Labor (DOL) regulations governing the mandatory payment of overtime for certain exempt white-collar employees are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. These regulations require a complete transformation in the way many companies do business, assign duties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo