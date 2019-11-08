Quantcast
Cops: Man charged with murder after causing road rage wreck

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2019

Authorities say a South Carolina man charged with murder intentionally slammed on his brakes after pulling in front of a motorcycle, causing a fatal crash.
Prosecutor Willy Thompson said at a bond hearing Tuesday 43-year-old Joseph Rufo told investigators he had an altercation with the motorcycle driver, 25-year-old Dedrick Strain, just before the July 3 wreck near Rock Hill.
Thompson says when Rufo cut Strain off and slammed his brakes, the motorcycle crashed into a guardrail.
Thompson says the men didn’t know each other.
News outlets report Rufo’s lawyer said he was a family man and not a danger. Attorney George Speedy said Rufo didn’t flee during the three months troopers investigated the wreck.
Bond was set at $150,000 bond and Rufo must stay under house arrest until his trial.

