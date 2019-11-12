Quantcast
New Raise the Age law rolling out smoothly (access required)

New Raise the Age law rolling out smoothly (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 12, 2019

  New “Raise the Age” legislation that went into effect this year appears to be rolling out smoothly, according to the latest updates from South Carolina’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Back in 2016, legislators amended state law to allow the criminal justice system to treat 17-year-olds accused of most types of crimes as juveniles rather than adults. ...

