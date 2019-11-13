Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / 11 indictments unsealed in Prison Empire case (access required)

11 indictments unsealed in Prison Empire case (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 13, 2019

A state grand jury has unsealed 11 indictments in the “Prison Empire” prosecution against people accused of providing contraband cell phones to prison inmates who are allegedly using the phones to direct criminal activities beyond the prison walls, the state’s attorney general has announced. The indictments contain 121 counts, consisting of 194 charges against 54 defendants, ...

