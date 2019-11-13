Quantcast
Allegations of racism not defamatory (access required)



By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 13, 2019

  A group of former high school football players won’t be able to bring a defamation suit against the owners of a Charleston alt-weekly newspaper that accused them of behaving like “racist douchebags” during a post-game ritual because the term was an expression of opinion and not a statement of fact, the South Carolina Court of ...

