Grandparent visitation law upheld (access required)

Grandparent visitation law upheld (access required)

By: David Donovan November 13, 2019

  South Carolina’s newish grandparent visitation rights statute has survived a constitutional challenge after the state’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected a mother’s argument that the law infringed on her own rights as a parent. The law on grandparent visitation rights in South Carolina has swung like a pendulum over the decades as courts and legislators have labored ...

