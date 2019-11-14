Quantcast
Civil Rights Officer denied qualified immunity after shooting in victim's home (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2019

Where police shot at a man 29 times in his dwelling after officers armed with assault rifles entered the home with a warrant to search for drugs and failed to identify themselves as police, the facts showed an officer’s use of excessive force violated the Fourth Amendment and that this right was clearly established at the ...

