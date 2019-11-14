Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal No sentence reduction for felon’s crime of violence (access required)

Criminal No sentence reduction for felon’s crime of violence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2019

Where a defendant found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm under the Armed Career Criminal Act, or ACCA, had his sentenced reduced because of a 2015 Supreme Court decision, the reduction was in error because his predicate conviction was sufficient to categorically qualify as a crime of violence under ACCA’s force ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo