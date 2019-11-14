Quantcast
Domestic Relations Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Arbitration (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2019

Binding arbitration is not available to decide questions of child custody and support because the family court must always make the determination as to what is in the best interest of the child. The family court properly determined that it did not have subject-matter jurisdiction to enforce a court order confirming the parties’ custody and visitation ...

