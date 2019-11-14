Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Tort/Negligence Defamation – Newspaper Opinion Pieces – High School Football Team – Racist Ritual (access required)

Tort/Negligence Defamation – Newspaper Opinion Pieces – High School Football Team – Racist Ritual (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 14, 2019

Two opinion pieces in the defendant-publisher’s newspaper referred to statements made by a school superintendent at a press conference and otherwise relayed the author’s opinions that a high school football team’s post-game ritual was racist. The publisher is protected by the First Amendment and the fair report privilege. We affirm summary judgment for the publisher. According to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo