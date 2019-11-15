Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Rock Hill attorney suspended for 18 months

Rock Hill attorney suspended for 18 months

By: David Donovan November 15, 2019

 

Attorney: Bradford Alexander Rawlinson

Location: Rock Hill

Bar membership: Member since 2008

Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for 18 months on Nov. 6, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension.

Background: Among ten separate matters listed in the order of discipline, Rawlinson provided legal advice while his law license was administratively suspended for failing to comply with continuing legal education requirements, failed to return unearned portions of legal fees to multiple clients after his license was suspended, and failed to respond to multiple communications from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Previous discipline: Rawlinson had been on interim suspension since July 2018 and administratively suspended since April 2018.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo