Rock Hill attorney suspended for 18 months

Attorney: Bradford Alexander Rawlinson

Location: Rock Hill

Bar membership: Member since 2008

Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for 18 months on Nov. 6, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension.

Background: Among ten separate matters listed in the order of discipline, Rawlinson provided legal advice while his law license was administratively suspended for failing to comply with continuing legal education requirements, failed to return unearned portions of legal fees to multiple clients after his license was suspended, and failed to respond to multiple communications from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Previous discipline: Rawlinson had been on interim suspension since July 2018 and administratively suspended since April 2018.