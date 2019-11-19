Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Binding arbitration for child custody cases can’t be enforced (access required)

Binding arbitration for child custody cases can’t be enforced (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton November 19, 2019

  Child custody and visitation schedules can’t be determined through binding arbitration awards in South Carolina because only family courts have the authority to determine the best interests of the children, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression.   Robert Kosciusko and Alice Parham had two children during their marriage and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo