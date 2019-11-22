Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mandatory minimums for juvenile offenders OK’ed (access required)

Mandatory minimums for juvenile offenders OK’ed (access required)

By: David Donovan November 22, 2019

  A South Carolina law that imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment for murder convictions does not violate the U.S. Constitution when applied to defendants who committed their crimes as juveniles, the state’s Supreme Court has unanimously ruled. Terrell Smith stabbed a man to death, and tried to stab another man, in Charleston in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo