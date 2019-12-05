Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 5, 2019

Although the defendant argued that a de novo standard of review should be applied to the district court’s intrinsic evidence ruling, the appellate court applied an abuse of discretion standard as required by its precedent. Background Defendant Donald Bush appeals from his convictions and sentence for drug conspiracy and related offenses in the District of South Carolina. ...

