Home / Courts / Criminal – Error in instructing jury on drug quantity was harmless (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 5, 2019

Although the district court erred in instructing the jury about the legal principles it was required to apply to determine the methamphetamine quantity attributable to the defendant, any error was harmless because it did not seriously affect the fairness, integrity or public reputation of the judicial proceedings. Background Following a jury trial in the Eastern District of ...

