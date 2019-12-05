Quantcast
Criminal – Government’s ‘procedural ambush’ rejected (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 5, 2019

Where the government changed its position regarding the standard of review in a letter submitted the day before oral argument, this “eleventh-hour” submission was rejected. In a case of first impression, it was found that the district court had the authority to resentence a defendant serving a term of imprisonment for revocation of supervised release ...

