Home / Courts / Intellectual Property – Trademark Infringement – Attorneys – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Appeals – Stay Motions – Arbitration (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 5, 2019

Because the court’s preliminary injunction does not impede the defendant-attorney’s ability to practice law—it only prohibits him from infringing on his father’s firm’s trademarks—the injunction does not implicate South Carolina Rule of Professional Conduct 5.6. The court grants plaintiff’s motion to amend the preliminary injunction and denies defendants’ motions to stay (1) enforcement of the injunction ...

