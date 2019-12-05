Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Sink stopper: Son’s motion for stay sunk (access required)

Sink stopper: Son’s motion for stay sunk (access required)

By: David Donovan December 5, 2019

An injunction that prevents Lowcountry attorney George Sink Jr. from using his birth name to advertise his new law firm will remain in place after a federal judge reiterated that his father, George Sink Sr., was likely to succeed in his effort to block his son from using the name in marketing the firm and ...

