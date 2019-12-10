Quantcast
Columbia attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan December 10, 2019

Elizabeth Anne Perkins was reinstated to the practice of law on Nov. 27. She had been suspended from the practice of law for a period of six months on March 28.

