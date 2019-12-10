Quantcast
Gov.'s brother resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 10, 2019

George McMaster, one of three brothers of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster who have had their licenses to practice law suspended by the state’s Supreme Court, has resigned his law license rather than face disciplinary action by the court. McMaster resigned in lieu of discipline on Nov. 27. McMaster was charged criminally in a May 2014 incident ...

