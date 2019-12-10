Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / McMaster resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

McMaster resigns in lieu of discipline (access required)

By: David Donovan December 10, 2019

George Hunter McMaster of Columbia resigned in lieu of discipline on Nov. 27.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo