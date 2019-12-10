Quantcast
Murder conviction overturned over prosecutor's improper comments

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton December 10, 2019

  A Chesterfield County man who has spent the last 13 years in prison has had his murder conviction overturned after the South Carolina Supreme Court found that the trial prosecutor had made “blatantly improper” comments during closing argument that “infected [the] trial with such a high degree of unfairness as to make his conviction a ...

