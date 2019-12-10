Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New law seeks to stave off timeshare tumult (access required)

New law seeks to stave off timeshare tumult (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton December 10, 2019

  A South Carolina law that took effect earlier this year seeks to prevent an outbreak of holiday home hassles and allow for the orderly dissolution of resort timeshare plans, many of which are slated to expire in the coming years. The Vacation Time-Sharing Plan Extensions and Termination Act provides that, unless the timeshare declaration provides a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo