Home / Courts / Criminal – Carjacking verdict stands (access required)

Criminal – Carjacking verdict stands (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 12, 2019

Where the facts showed a defendant convicted of carjacking acted with intent to cause death or serious bodily harm, his attempts to upset his conviction by attacking the jury’s verdict and bringing Fourth and Sixth Amendment challenges failed. Background Following a six-day trial, a jury found Dontae Small guilty of federal carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and ...

