Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / New rule on overtime pay kicks in Jan. 1 (access required)

New rule on overtime pay kicks in Jan. 1 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2019

By Patrick Hoff and Renee Sexton Employment law attorneys say they don’t anticipate an influx of complaints after a new U.S. Department of Labor rule regarding overtime pay takes effect in 2020. The rule change will make an estimated 1.3 million workers eligible for overtime pay. The current rule requires employers to pay time-and-a-half compensation to all ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo