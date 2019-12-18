Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Emergency relief in arbitration (access required)

Emergency relief in arbitration (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 18, 2019

By Gordon P. Katz A dispute has arisen that cannot be settled. You turn to the parties’ contract and discover that all disputes are to be resolved by arbitration. You next file on behalf of your client a demand for arbitration. But what if you need preliminary relief — maybe an injunction, maybe security? What do you ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo