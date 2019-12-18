Quantcast
Kickbacks lawsuit kicked back for trial (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson December 18, 2019

A South Carolina school district has hit a setback in its quest to recoup millions of dollars that were allegedly siphoned off as part of a massive kickback scheme orchestrated by its CFO. The school district wants to take the case before a jury, but the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has instructed a federal ...

