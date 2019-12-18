Quantcast
Lawsuit: Deputy asked out woman on way to jail (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 18, 2019

GREENVILLE (AP) — A South Carolina deputy arresting a woman and her boyfriend said the woman was “too pretty” and asked for her number while taking her to jail, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit is one of two accusing Greenville County sheriff’s deputies of misconduct during the same 2017 arrest, The Greenville News reports. The ...

