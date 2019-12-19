Quantcast
Home / Courts / Criminal – Defendant in bank fraud schemes entitled to resentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 19, 2019

Where a defendant convicted in two bank fraud schemes was sentenced under an enhancement that applies when the criminal proceeds are derived from financial institutions, but the proceeds in this case came from third-party purchasers of properties, he was entitled to resentencing. Background This case arises from two bank fraud schemes. In the first scheme, Earquhart obtained ...

