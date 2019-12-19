Quantcast
Criminal 'Injudicious' remarks about dogfighting do not require recusal

Criminal 'Injudicious' remarks about dogfighting do not require recusal

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 19, 2019

Although a judge’s comments about pit bulls and dogfighting made after vivid photos and videos were presented during the sentencing of defendants convicted of dogfighting and drug-trafficking offenses were “injudicious,” they did not require recusal. Nor were the sentences procedurally or substantively unreasonable. Background Before us is a consolidated appeal arising from the sentencings of Aaron Richardson, ...

