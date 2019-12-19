Quantcast
Criminal – Sentencing court failed to advise defendant of right to appeal (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 19, 2019

Where the defendant filed his appeal 283 days after the entry of judgment, the district court’s failure to advise him of his right to appeal at his sentencing did not prevent his appeal from being dismissed as untimely. Background Kirk Marsh pleaded guilty to identity theft and fraud. At sentencing, the district court failed to advise Marsh ...

