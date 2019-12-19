Quantcast
Employment Discrimination – Plaintiff died before suit filed, action is null (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 19, 2019

Where a suit against an employer was originally filed in the name of a man who died two days before his claims were filed, there was no Article III standing and the error could not be cured through substitution of the personal representative. Background The designated plaintiff in this case, Kenneth House, died two days before suit ...

