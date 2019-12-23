Quantcast
Biker who lost legs in crash gets $300K from DOT

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton December 23, 2019

  A North Carolina woman who lost both her legs in a motorcycle crash after she hit a curb while on vacation in Myrtle Beach has reached a $300,000 settlement with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the maximum amount allowed under the state’s Tort Claims Act, her attorneys report.  Ryan Oxendine of Oxendine Barnes & Associates ...

