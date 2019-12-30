Quantcast
False accusation of embezzlement prompts $150K settlement (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton December 30, 2019

A man who was arrested and wrongly accused of embezzling money from his former employer has negotiated a $150,000 settlement to his defamation and false arrest lawsuit, his attorney reports. Brooks Fudenberg of Charleston said his client, George Walton, sued the owners of Knight Printing and Graphics in North Charleston, the company that had employed Walton ...

