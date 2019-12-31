Lawyers in the News – December

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd announced that David Caughran, Elliot Condon, Joseph Spate and Phillips Workman have all joined the firm. Caughran joins the public finance team in the firm’s Charleston office. Condon, also in the firm’s Charleston office, practices products liability and insured defense litigation. Spate joins the firm’s Columbia office, where he focuses his practice on insurance defense and products liability matters. Workman joins the firm’s Greenville office, where he will focus his practice on commercial real estate, finance and corporate law matters.

YCRLAW in Charleston announced that Alexandra (Alex) J. Ginsburg, T. Ashton Phillips III, and W. Cole Shannon have all joined the firm as associates. Ginsburg and Phillips practice primarily in the firm’s professional liability practice group, and Shannon practices primarily in its construction law practice group.

Mark Sharpe has joined Burr Forman in its Charleston office as a member of the firm’s real estate practice group. Sharpe focuses on commercial real estate and finance, commercial transactions, and related disputes.

The law firm of Christian & Davis in Greenville has announced that it will become the Christian & Christian Law Firm, effective January 2020. The transition is in response to the departure of partner Ric Davis and associate Will Davis, who will open the Davis Law Group on Jan. 1.

Andy Moorman, previously a deputy chief of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, announced that he would be going into private practice on Dec. 16 in Greenville, where his practice will focus on criminal cases.

Matthew Jepertinger, a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, has joined Callison Tighe & Robinson in Columbia as an associate. His practice will focus on civil litigation.

Nelson Mullins announced that Eric Smith has been elected to the partnership, effective Jan. 1. Smith practices in Greenville and focuses on the acquisition, sale, leasing, and financing of commercial real estate.