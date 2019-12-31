Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mechanic who lost fingers settles lawsuits for $1M (access required)

Mechanic who lost fingers settles lawsuits for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 31, 2019

  A manufacturing plant mechanic who lost his fingers after a machine crushed and burned his hand has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the machine’s manufacturer for $1,000,000, his attorneys report. Douglas Jennings of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston said his client was working at a plant in the Pee Dee region in December 2013. While he attempted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo