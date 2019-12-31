Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Spartanburg attorney publicly reprimanded (access required)

Spartanburg attorney publicly reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan December 31, 2019

N. Douglas Brannon was publicly reprimanded on Dec. 18.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo