Criminal – En banc panel declines to review habeas ruling (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 2, 2020

On the question of whether juror misconduct—seeking a pastor’s advice about the death penalty during deliberations and relaying that communication to other jurors—influenced the jury’s decision to impose the death penalty, a majority of the panel denied an en banc hearing. Background A requested poll of the court failed to produce a majority of judges in regular ...

