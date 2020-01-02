Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / Criminal – Failure to address mitigating factors results in resentencing (access required)

Criminal – Failure to address mitigating factors results in resentencing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 2, 2020

Where a court failed to consider several mitigating factors that would have placed a defendant in a drug case to within the recommended Sentencing Guideline range of 60 months, and instead departed upward to impose 120 months, the error was deemed not harmless and the case was remanded for resentencing. Background Lewis Alexander Hines pleaded guilty to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo