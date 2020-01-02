Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 2, 2020

Although two state inmates who were federally indicted for coordinating a methamphetamine distribution ring from prison claimed their superseding indictment was filed more than 30 days after an arrest and thus violated the Speedy Trial Act, or STA, there is no violation as long as the original indictment was filed within the law’s 30-day window. Background This ...

