Criminal Practice – Murder – Attorneys – Location of Body – Search & Seizure – Vehicles

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 9, 2020

Because defendant challenges the actions of his attorney in disclosing defendant’s admission as to the location of the murder victim’s body, a direct appeal is inappropriate; instead, defendant’s claim under Rule 1.6, SCRPC, would best be addressed in a post-conviction relief action for ineffective assistance of counsel. As to defendant’s direct appeal, we affirm his murder ...

